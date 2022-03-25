Week 12, 2022: The big budget unveiled

It’s the week in which the chancellor said he’s saving loadsa money from our personal finances. But was it just a drop in an ocean of household debt? The Scottish Government were on the receiving end of a scathing report about efforts to build just two ferries, adding yet more criticism to their handling of big projects. And another council candidate’s social media history comes back to haunt them in a shocking way.
