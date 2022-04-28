Mood around Aberdeen darkens as Christian Ramirez’s Pittodrie future called into question

On this week’s Northern Goal, troubling times at Aberdeen as loss to Livi reconfirms bluntness in attack, inability to keep goals out and psychological fragility. No doubt Jim Goodwin's rebuild is needed, but – like Terry Butcher at Hibs – is he learning he should have waited? And is the mood music of the last week telling us Christian Ramirez and Calvin Ramsay are going? Meanwhile, Andy Skinner tells us why he thinks Ross County’s Malky Mackay and Regan Charles-Cook should be named Manager and Player of the Year, as Inverness look set to start the likes of Scott Allardice v Hamilton. Jamie Durent then talks Cove’s League One title win – much-deserved celebrations, Harry Milne’s exit for Partick Thistle, and what’s next in terms of their squad, contract model and infrastructure.
