What is Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson worth now he has started for Scotland?

This week, the panel discuss what Aberdeen midfield star Lewis Ferguson is worth now he has started for Scotland. Should he stay this summer, is the best Dons midfield set-up Ferguson, Connor Barron and Ross McCrorie? And why have backroom staff Gordon Marshall and Adam Stokes left the club? With Dundee up next for the Dons and Ross County playing Hearts, the panellists give their verdict on which teams will end up fourth, fifth and sixth in the Premiership for the split. There’s also the Staggies’ coup of tying ex-Liverpool full-back Connor Randall down for another two years, the talents of Inverness loanee Reece McAlear and an end to Elgin City’s Edinburgh City hoodoo at the 15th attempt to discuss.
In this week’s episode, the panel discuss a huge game at the top of League One as Cove look to cement their title hopes on the road...
This week, Aberdeen continue to rack up miserable records with defeat at Hearts. New boss Jim Goodwin will be in no doubt over the scale of...
This week, Teddy Jenks showed against St Johnstone there may be role for him at Aberdeen, while Dave Cormack's AGM interview reveals he...
Cup double-winning former Aberdeen manager Alex Smith continues his chat with Ryan Cryle and Paul Third about his life in football. In the...
Cup double-winning former Aberdeen manager Alex Smith talks to Ryan Cryle and Paul Third about his life in football. Now based in Australia,...
This week, we discuss the high-stakes situation at Pittodrie as Aberdeen gear up for games against Hibs then Rangers. Stephen Glass has Dave...
The podcast Northern Goal has been added to your home screen.
This week, the panel discuss what Aberdeen midfield star Lewis Ferguson is worth now he has started for Scotland. Should he stay this summer, is the best Dons midfield set-up Ferguson, Connor Barron and Ross McCrorie? And why have backroom staff Gordon Marshall and Adam Stokes left the club? With Dundee up next for the Dons and Ross County playing Hearts, the panellists give their verdict on which teams will end up fourth, fifth and sixth in the Premiership for the split. There’s also the Staggies’ coup of tying ex-Liverpool full-back Connor Randall down for another two years, the talents of Inverness loanee Reece McAlear and an end to Elgin City’s Edinburgh City hoodoo at the 15th attempt to discuss.
Thank you for your subscription
For a better experience, also consider installing the application.