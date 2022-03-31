Episodes
What is Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson worth now he has started for Scotland?

Northern Goal

0:00
37:07
10
10

What is Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson worth now he has started for Scotland?

Northern Goal

Subscribe

This week, the panel discuss what Aberdeen midfield star Lewis Ferguson is worth now he has started for Scotland. Should he stay this summer, is the best Dons midfield set-up Ferguson, Connor Barron and Ross McCrorie? And why have backroom staff Gordon Marshall and Adam Stokes left the club? With Dundee up next for the Dons and Ross County playing Hearts, the panellists give their verdict on which teams will end up fourth, fifth and sixth in the Premiership for the split. There’s also the Staggies’ coup of tying ex-Liverpool full-back Connor Randall down for another two years, the talents of Inverness loanee Reece McAlear and an end to Elgin City’s Edinburgh City hoodoo at the 15th attempt to discuss.

Episodes
Date
Duration
Recommended episodes :
Play

Cove Rangers face pivotal weekend in push for League One title, Connor Barron emerging as an unsung Aberdeen hero and our Scotland hopes

Northern Goal

Play

Jak Alnwick… Connor Ronan… Will Aberdeen look to St Mirren’s current squad this summer in a bid to strengthen?

Northern Goal

Play

Scott Brown gone, JET could be next and is Ross McCrorie Aberdeen’s next captain?

Northern Goal

DC Thomson Media
Privacy - Terms -

The podcast Northern Goal has been added to your home screen.

This week, the panel discuss what Aberdeen midfield star Lewis Ferguson is worth now he has started for Scotland. Should he stay this summer, is the best Dons midfield set-up Ferguson, Connor Barron and Ross McCrorie? And why have backroom staff Gordon Marshall and Adam Stokes left the club? With Dundee up next for the Dons and Ross County playing Hearts, the panellists give their verdict on which teams will end up fourth, fifth and sixth in the Premiership for the split. There’s also the Staggies’ coup of tying ex-Liverpool full-back Connor Randall down for another two years, the talents of Inverness loanee Reece McAlear and an end to Elgin City’s Edinburgh City hoodoo at the 15th attempt to discuss.

Subscribe Install Share
Privacy - Terms -

Install `Northern Goal` on the home screen

Subscribe to `Northern Goal`

Northern Goal
Subscribe Install

Thank you for your subscription

For a better experience, also consider installing the application.

Install