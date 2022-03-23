Cove Rangers face pivotal weekend in push for League One title, Connor Barron emerging as an unsung Aberdeen hero and our Scotland hopes

In this week’s episode, the panel discuss a huge game at the top of League One as Cove look to cement their title hopes on the road against nearest-challengers Airdrieonians. At the bottom end of the table, Peterhead are in desperate need of a result to drag themselves clear of lingering danger.
Elsewhere, we look at Connor Barron’s emergence into an influential figure in the Aberdeen midfield, Caley Thistle’s mini-revival ahead of the play-offs and a look at some of the potential new faces who could feature for Scotland ahead of their friendly double-header.
In this week’s episode, the panel discuss a huge game at the top of League One as Cove look to cement their title hopes on the road...
This week, Aberdeen continue to rack up miserable records with defeat at Hearts. New boss Jim Goodwin will be in no doubt over the scale of...
This week, Teddy Jenks showed against St Johnstone there may be role for him at Aberdeen, while Dave Cormack's AGM interview reveals he...
Cup double-winning former Aberdeen manager Alex Smith continues his chat with Ryan Cryle and Paul Third about his life in football. In the...
Cup double-winning former Aberdeen manager Alex Smith talks to Ryan Cryle and Paul Third about his life in football. Now based in Australia,...
This week, we discuss the high-stakes situation at Pittodrie as Aberdeen gear up for games against Hibs then Rangers. Stephen Glass has Dave...
