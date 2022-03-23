Episodes
Cove Rangers face pivotal weekend in push for League One title, Connor Barron emerging as an unsung Aberdeen hero and our Scotland hopes

Northern Goal

0:00
42:36
10
10

Cove Rangers face pivotal weekend in push for League One title, Connor Barron emerging as an unsung Aberdeen hero and our Scotland hopes

Northern Goal

Subscribe

In this week’s episode, the panel discuss a huge game at the top of League One as Cove look to cement their title hopes on the road against nearest-challengers Airdrieonians. At the bottom end of the table, Peterhead are in desperate need of a result to drag themselves clear of lingering danger.

Elsewhere, we look at Connor Barron’s emergence into an influential figure in the Aberdeen midfield, Caley Thistle’s mini-revival ahead of the play-offs and a look at some of the potential new faces who could feature for Scotland ahead of their friendly double-header.

Episodes
Date
Duration
Recommended episodes :
Play

Jak Alnwick… Connor Ronan… Will Aberdeen look to St Mirren’s current squad this summer in a bid to strengthen?

Northern Goal

Play

Scott Brown gone, JET could be next and is Ross McCrorie Aberdeen’s next captain?

Northern Goal

Play

Jim Goodwin can have no doubts over scale of Aberdeen job as ongoing winless run looks like it could give him more power in the summer

Northern Goal

DC Thomson Media
Privacy - Terms -

The podcast Northern Goal has been added to your home screen.

In this week’s episode, the panel discuss a huge game at the top of League One as Cove look to cement their title hopes on the road against nearest-challengers Airdrieonians. At the bottom end of the table, Peterhead are in desperate need of a result to drag themselves clear of lingering danger.

Elsewhere, we look at Connor Barron’s emergence into an influential figure in the Aberdeen midfield, Caley Thistle’s mini-revival ahead of the play-offs and a look at some of the potential new faces who could feature for Scotland ahead of their friendly double-header.

Subscribe Install Share
Privacy - Terms -

Install `Northern Goal` on the home screen

Subscribe to `Northern Goal`

Northern Goal
Subscribe Install

Thank you for your subscription

For a better experience, also consider installing the application.

Install