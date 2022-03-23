Cove Rangers face pivotal weekend in push for League One title, Connor Barron emerging as an unsung Aberdeen hero and our Scotland hopes

In this week’s episode, the panel discuss a huge game at the top of League One as Cove look to cement their title hopes on the road against nearest-challengers Airdrieonians. At the bottom end of the table, Peterhead are in desperate need of a result to drag themselves clear of lingering danger.

Elsewhere, we look at Connor Barron’s emergence into an influential figure in the Aberdeen midfield, Caley Thistle’s mini-revival ahead of the play-offs and a look at some of the potential new faces who could feature for Scotland ahead of their friendly double-header.